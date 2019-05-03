Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $58.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $182,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $755,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,247 shares of company stock worth $2,673,820. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,398 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

