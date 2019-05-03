Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $181,605.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,690.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $441,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,972. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

