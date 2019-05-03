Tenet Healthcare (THC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.
Shares of THC stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533,313 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: What is total return in investing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.