Tenet Healthcare (THC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of THC stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533,313 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

