Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 47474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $28,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $741,280. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 287,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

