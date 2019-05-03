Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

NYSE:TDS traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,772. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,599.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,127. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

