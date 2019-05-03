Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,854 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,200% compared to the average daily volume of 238 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 915,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $39,935,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

