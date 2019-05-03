Teladoc Health (TDOC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.93. 1,731,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,568,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,550 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $342,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $86,364.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,840 shares of company stock worth $11,242,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

