Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 726.36 ($9.49).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 773.20 ($10.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 573.40 ($7.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 750.40 ($9.81).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

