Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

