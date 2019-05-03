Tableau Software (DATA) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tableau Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Shares of NYSE:DATA traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.84. 144,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,893. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $250,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,132,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

