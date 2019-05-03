TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. TaaS has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $30,070.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00012166 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00408794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00939912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00172911 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.