T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,296,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,200 shares of company stock worth $18,387,677. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

