SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.81 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/sysco-co-syy-shares-sold-by-nichols-pratt-advisers-llp-ma.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.