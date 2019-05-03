SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

SYY opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

