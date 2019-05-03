Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,922.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.40. Synlogic has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.59.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 998,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,000. Synlogic comprises about 6.9% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aquilo Capital Management LLC owned 3.92% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.84.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

