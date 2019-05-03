Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $342.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $345.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

SYNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 705,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

