SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $168.26 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.87). SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

See Also: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.