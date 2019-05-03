Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Grows Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in PPL were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 28.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPL by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $232,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

