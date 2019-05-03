Super Game Chain Price Tops $0.0001 (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Super Game Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Super Game Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00405660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00948964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00174728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001316 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official website is www.sgchain.io . Super Game Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@supergamechain . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

