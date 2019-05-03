Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

