SunPower Co. (SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 55,714.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in SunPower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SunPower by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.32. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.06 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.99% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

