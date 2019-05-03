SunCoke Energy (SXC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 10,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.85 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

