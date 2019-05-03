Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE SLF opened at C$55.67 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$43.13 and a twelve month high of C$56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.38000024339487 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dougherty sold 102,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total transaction of C$5,181,311.34.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.