Strs Ohio Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $206,973.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.91%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

