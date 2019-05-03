Stratasys (SSYS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stratasys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stratasys by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Stratasys by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 179,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

