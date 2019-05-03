Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SemGroup (SEMG)

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,397% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMG shares. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on SemGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,853,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 929,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 178,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SemGroup has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.74.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -994.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SemGroup (SEMG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-call-options-on-semgroup-semg.html.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.