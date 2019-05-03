Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,141 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,774% compared to the typical volume of 492 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $91,820,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 867,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,107,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,835,000 after purchasing an additional 608,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,271,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,178,000 after purchasing an additional 557,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 110.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,030,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,611,000 after purchasing an additional 541,504 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

