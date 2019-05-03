Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 3rd (ALLO, ATVI, BZH, CHU, DATA, DERM, DFS, EA, FLWPF, HCA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 3rd:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “DERM is a leading dermatology company with commercial and pipeline advancements that could drive upwards earnings revisions and the stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $25.””

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $139.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6% as well as shot up 27.5% year over year on the back of higher admissions and revenues. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions, volume growth, etc. Multiple acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due to its constant growth-related investments. Its high leverage is another concern.”

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating with an $8 PT, which was derived by discounting free cash flows for each year by 25%, dividing them by our projected number of shares for each year to account for the effects of share dilution, using a 2% terminal growth rate, and a 72% probability-of-success.””

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a negative rating to a neutral rating.

OrganiGram (OTCMKTS:OGRMF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “: We lower our rating to Neutral from Overweight rating given the pending merger and raise our 12-month price target to $119 from $110 on WP. Worldpay reported results slightly above expectations. 2019 guidance was raised. WP did not hold its conference call due to the merger.””

