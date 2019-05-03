Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 662 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,663,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,496,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155,891 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $99.99 and a one year high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,884.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

