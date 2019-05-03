Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,701.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $340,570,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $144,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,087,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 95,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,568. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

