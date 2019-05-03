Starr International Co. Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $5,376,944.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,533 shares in the company, valued at $46,532,685.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 3,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,554. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/starr-international-co-inc-takes-position-in-aci-worldwide-inc-aciw.html.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.