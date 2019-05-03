Starr International Co. Inc. Invests $193,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock

Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 5,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,484. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

