SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.18. 273,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,523. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-shares-sold-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.