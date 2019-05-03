Square (SQ) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,054,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,426.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 3.50. Square has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $199,296.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,959.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,782,353. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

