Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

NYSE SPR opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,672.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

