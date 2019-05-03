Spirent Communications (SPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.60

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.60 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.16), with a volume of 617958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.80 ($2.08).

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 152 ($1.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.34. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £252 ($329.28). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 25,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £39,497.10 ($51,609.96). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 510 shares of company stock worth $75,082.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

