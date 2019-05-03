Sp8de Market Capitalization Tops $235,772.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Sp8de has a total market cap of $235,772.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00410614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00944175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00172802 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

