Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 32.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.50. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $65,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

