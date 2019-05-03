Software (SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.11).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €33.42 ($38.86) on Monday. Software has a 12 month low of €29.41 ($34.20) and a 12 month high of €44.39 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

