Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $336.67 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.94.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

