SM Energy (SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of SM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 55,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 499.67 and a beta of 3.04. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $33.76.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,875,000 after buying an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,875,000 after purchasing an additional 445,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,335,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 631,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,170 shares in the last quarter.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

