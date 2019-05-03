Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

SIMO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 572,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

