Silicom (SILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 2141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

