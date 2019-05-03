Sigma Labs (SGLB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

SGLB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 27,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,630. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.54.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,437.02% and a negative return on equity of 206.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of Sigma Labs worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

