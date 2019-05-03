Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sierra Metals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million.

SMTS stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

