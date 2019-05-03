Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. 403,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

