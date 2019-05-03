Short Interest in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Drops By 37.7%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,940 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 29th total of 1,547,946 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,288,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $140.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

