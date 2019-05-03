Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Grows By 30.3%

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,542,017 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 29th total of 15,000,022 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after buying an additional 261,868 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,287,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 831,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Grows By 30.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/short-interest-in-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-grows-by-30-3.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.