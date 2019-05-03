Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Decreases By 36.4%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,713 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 29th total of 2,265,624 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $473,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,216.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,117,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AIV opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $230.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.53 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

