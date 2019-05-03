Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,521,000 after buying an additional 1,367,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,490,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,215,000 after purchasing an additional 351,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,663,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,588,000 after purchasing an additional 652,528 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,338,000 after purchasing an additional 995,340 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $81.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

